Ghetts announces new UK and Ireland tour

Ghetts has today (March 8) shared details of a UK and Ireland tour for November.

The rapper, who released his third album ‘Conflict Of Interest‘ last month, will kick things off at Dublin’s Academy on November 13 before wrapping the tour with a homecoming show at London’s Roundhouse on November 20.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 12.

Advertisement

Ghetts UK and Ireland tour 2021:

NOVEMBER

Saturday 13 – Academy, Dublin

Sunday 14 – Albert Hall, Manchester

Wednesday 17 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

Thursday 18 – SWX, Bristol

Saturday 20 – Roundhouse, London

In a five-star review of Ghetts’ latest record, NME‘s Kyann-Sian Williams wrote: “The rapper’s third studio record and first on a major label, showcasing his growth over nearly two decades in the game, proves lyricism is in rude health.

“It’s a rare achievement to make an album as thoughtful and transparent as this; you need real lyrical talent to do so. Therefore – despite the little snub at poor old NME – ‘Conflict Of Interest’ could sit on the same shelf as Dave’s ‘Psychodrama’ as an album that depicts honest tales of London through the art of true lyricism, a tradition that will never die out.”

‘Conflict Of Interest’ reached Number Two in the UK albums chart last month following a well publicised campaign against Mogwai, who eventually landed their first Number One.

Advertisement

As part of his ongoing #Ghetts4Number1 campaign, Ghetts stood atop an armoured tank in London in a bid to further boost the promotion of his album.

Writing about the chart battle ahead of the result, Ghetts told his Instagram followers that the evolution of his career “has been amazing: everything I’ve gone through is for a reason and I believe that”.

“God’s timing is everything, and who God bless no man can curse, with that being said who I am today wouldn’t be possible without the support of all of you,” he continued.

“This isn’t just about first week sales, it’s about where we go from there after, how much further we can push the boundaries. I thank all who’ve supported thus far, we’re about to take this to the next level.”