Ghetts appears to confirm Stormzy will feature on his new album

Ghetts has appeared to confirm that Stormzy will make an appearance on his upcoming new album.

Although the record’s title, ‘Conflict Of Interest’, has been confirmed, there are few other details currently known about it, including a release date.

Ghetts has been sharing teasers online in recent weeks, including a crossed-out tracklist at the end of the video for latest single ‘Proud Family’ last month.

On Sunday (January 10), he shared a video on Twitter captioned “Conflict Of Interest: Ghetto”. Ghetto was the MC’s original stage name. Yesterday, he shared another, this time captioned: “Conflict Of Interest: Stormzy”. The seven-second clip features an image of the grime star laid over a derelict building.

As The Line Of Best Fit reports, on the previous crossed out tracklist, you can make out a track title that looks like it says ‘Skengman Mode’. Stormzy has previously released tracks called ‘Sounds Of The Skeng’, ‘Wickedskengman’ and ‘Mr Skeng’.

Last year, Ghetts teamed up with Jaykae and Moonchild Sanelly on ‘Mozambique’, and Skepta on ‘IC3’. Both tracks look set to feature on ‘Conflict Of Interest’.

Meanwhile, Stormzy was the first artist unveiled for the newly-launched UK division of Def Jam Records, 0207. The new imprint is helmed by brothers Alec and Alex Boateng as co-Presidents, in association with the Universal Music Group.

Earlier in the year, the star donated £500,000 to fund further or higher education for students from disadvantaged backgrounds. Stormzy’s donation to the Black Heart Foundation was the first chunk of funding since he announced plans in June to give away £10m over a decade to benefit organisations that are taking major steps in fighting racial inequality across the UK.