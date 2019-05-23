Ghetts: “There’s a long way to go on the way black women are perceived, but culture is changing a lot”

He also teases his album and speaks of why grime continues to grow stronger

Ghetts has spoken out about the changing perceptions of black women, and why grime as a genre continues to grow stronger and evolve.

Watch our video interview with Ghetts above.

The rapper was speaking to NME on the red carpet of the Ivors 2019, where he was nominated for Best Contemporary Song for his single ‘Black Rose’ with Kojey Radical. The track was written as “a letter from us to you… our black women that we forget to love as often as they love us”.

“I feel like people and a lot of women felt like that,” Ghetts told NME, “but when they spoke, they might have been deemed as ‘the angry black woman’ or something. For me being me with what I usually make, I feel like it was a breath of fresh air for people to hear me say that on their behalf.”

He continued: “I feel like there’s a long way to go, but we’re here and people’s consciousness is being raised. We’re not nearly there, but there is progress. We just like to focus on the positives. Culture is changing a lot.”

Speaking about the growth of grime, Ghetts said to expect far more twists and turns as the genre continues to evolve and compete.

“If you think about it, grime is still the youngest genre,” he said. “It’s one of the youngest genres in the world. If you look at where grime started and how it takes for other genres to develop – even hip-hop is 40 years ahead of us in terms of sound, marketing, and everything – I think we’re moving at a great speed and finally started to catch up with other genres with recognition in a worldwide space of music.”

Ghetts’ 2019 UK tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 10am on Friday May 24 and will be available here.

Sunday December 8 – GLASGOW SWG3

Wednesday December 11 – BRIGHTON Concorde 2

Thursday December 12 – BRISTOL SWX

Friday December 13 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute2

Sunday December 15 – NOTTINGHAM Rescue Rooms

Monday December 16 – NORWICH Waterfront

Tuesday December 17 – LEEDS Wardrobe

Thursday December 19 – MANCHESTER Academy 2

Friday December 20 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 Academy2 Newcastle

Saturday December 21 – LONDON O2 Forum