Ghetts calls on Sadiq Khan to drop London’s congestion charge at BandLab NME Awards 2022

Ghetts has called on London Mayor Sadiq Khan to drop London’s congestion charge.

The London rapper was speaking last night (March 2) on the red carpet at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 at the O2 Academy Brixton, where he later joined Khan to present Best Solo Act From The UK to Little Simz.

“I heard Sadiq Khan’s on my table,” Ghetts told NME prior to the ceremony. “I want to ask him about the penalty charge and the congestion charge, and shit like that. ‘Cos I’m having a hard time here! My night’s gonna consist of trying to get rid of congestion charge.”

Ghetts was nominated for Best Album In The World and Best Album By A UK Artist at last night’s ceremony for his acclaimed 2021 album ‘Conflict Of Interest’, and the rapper reflected on why the record had connected with so many people.

“I think it’s just my truth,” he said. “As a rapper, we do a lot of bravado: money this, money that. I do it as well sometimes. But I feel like the vulnerability within ‘Conflict Of Interest’, I feel like people are conflicted – not just me. When they heard my album, they could really relate to that.”

Asked about a potential follow-up to the record, Ghetts said: “I’ve been dabbling in the studio, and just feeling it out. But I feel like I’ve got a lot of living to do, so the experiences on the next album vary. They’ll be great experiences, God willing.”

