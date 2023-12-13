Ghetts spent his ‘Laps’ video budget on a community donation instead

Ghetts has revealed that he donated the music video budget for his recent single ‘Laps’ to the Newham and Essex Beagles Athletics Club.

Released in October, ‘Laps’ is the East Londoner’s first new single in two years, and features the South African singer Moonchild Sanelly. The release followed the announcement of his new album ‘On Purpose With Purpose’, which will be the follow-up to his acclaimed 2021 record, the MOBO-winning ‘Conflict of Interest’.

‘On Purpose, With Purpose’ will be out on January 5 via Warner Records. Fans can pre-order and pre-save the album here.

Ghetts has now disclosed that the reason ‘Laps’ did not arrive complete with its own video is because he decided to pass on the money allocated for the shoot to his local athletics club.

The rapper grew up in the Newham area, and opted to use the money to support the community through a difficult period. The money will cover an annual membership for 150 youngsters, to a club that has included champions such as Mo Farah, Daley Thompson and Christine Ohuruogu.

Ghetts has also announced four UK live shows in Birmingham, Manchester and London in March next year. Visit here for tickets and check out the full dates below.

A press release stated that the new album will “continue the ongoing artistic evolution and unstoppable rise of one of the UK’s greatest rappers,” with Ghetts reaching “new heights as a songwriter” and expanding “his sonic palette by incorporating elements of wider musical influences.”

Ghetts 2024 UK ‘On Purpose, With Purpose’ tour dates are:

MARCH 2024

22 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

23 – Manchester, New Century

26 – London, HERE at Outernet

27 – London, HERE at Outernet