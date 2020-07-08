Ghetts unveils animated visuals for new track ‘Mozambique’

Ghetts has debuted the video for ‘Mozambique’ – a powerful new track that sees him teaming up with Jaykae.

The new effort opens with the vocals of South African artist Moonchild Sanelly, before various scenes of inner-city life are interspersed with colourful animated visuals to bring the video to life.

“I don’t know bro, I don’t know, Speak the streets bro,” Ghetts raps on the track’s furious chorus.

The latest effort from Ghetts comes after he released new single ‘Microsoft Word’ in May.

The dramatic track sees Ghetts teaming up with Swindle – their first collaboration since Ghetts appeared on Swindles ‘Drill Work’, taken from ‘No More Normal’.

In April, he also teamed up with rapper Nines to star in his new film ‘Crop Circle 2′.

The 35-minute film was released straight to YouTube in April and follows Nines’ 2018 album ‘Crop Circle’, also accompanied by a short film.

In April, Ghetts also teamed up with Che Lingo for his new single ‘Black Ones’.

The song will feature on Che’s upcoming debut album ‘The Worst Generation’, which is set for release in the autumn on Idris Elba‘s label 7Wallace.

“’Black Ones’ is a day to day, cautionary tale of the hood for those who don’t want to be a part of it anymore having seen the destructive sides and want out now that they’re older and more wise,” Che explained about the track.