Ghost and Volbeat announce joint US tour for 2022

Two of Scandinavia’s biggest rock bands, theatrical Swedish metallers Ghost and Denmark’s Volbeat, have announced a joint tour of the US next year.
The shows, which will see the two bands supported by ‘Satanic doo wop’ outfit Twin Temple, begin in January 2022 and run until early March.
Tickets go on sale here this Friday (September 24) at 10am local time, with the full dates below.
Ghost and Volbeat will play:
JANUARY
25 – Reno, NV, Reno Events Center
27 – Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena
28 – Nampa, ID, Ford Idaho Center Arena
29 – Portland, OR, Veterans Memorial Coliseum
FEBRUARY
02 – Denver, CO, Ball Arena
04 – Lincoln, NE, Pinncle Bank Arena
07 – Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena
08 – Hershey, PA, Giant Venter
10 – Newark, NJ, Prudential Center
11 – Worcester, MA, DCU Center
12 – Camden, NJ, BB&T Pavilion
14 – Pittsburgh, PA, Petersen Events Center
15 – Toledo, OH, Huntington Center
16 – Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena
18 – Chicago, IL, Allstate Arena
19 – Cincinnati, OH, Heritage Bank Center
20 – Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum
21 – St. Louis, MO, Chaifetz Arena
23 – Incependence, MO, Cable Dahmer Arena
25 – Houston, TX, Smart Financial Centre At Sugarland
26 – Dallas, TX, Fair Park Coliseum
28 – El Paso, TX, Don Haskins Center
MARCH
1 – Phoenix, AX, Footprint Center
3 – Anaheim, CA, Honda Center
[MESSAGE FROM THE CLERGY]We wish to inform you that Ghost will be hitting the road in the US with Volbeat starting Jan…
Posted by Ghost on Monday, September 20, 2021
Ghost had teased the forthcoming announcement of a tour with a video, in which the band’s Papa Emeritus IV takes part in a ‘Doom’ (a parody of Zoom) call with Sister Imperator.
A new album from Ghost is expected in the coming months. Last year frontman Tobias Forge said that they were planning on entering the studio at the beginning of 2021, with the aim of releasing their fifth LP towards the end of the year.
Forge added that the release would coincide with a new tour and that no album would be released until it is safe to resume touring following the coronavirus pandemic.