Ghost and Volbeat announce joint US tour for 2022

Two of Scandinavia’s biggest rock bands, theatrical Swedish metallers Ghost and Denmark’s Volbeat, have announced a joint tour of the US next year.

The shows, which will see the two bands supported by ‘Satanic doo wop’ outfit Twin Temple, begin in January 2022 and run until early March.

Tickets go on sale here this Friday (September 24) at 10am local time, with the full dates below.

Advertisement

Ghost and Volbeat will play:

JANUARY

25 – Reno, NV, Reno Events Center

27 – Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena

28 – Nampa, ID, Ford Idaho Center Arena

29 – Portland, OR, Veterans Memorial Coliseum

FEBRUARY

02 – Denver, CO, Ball Arena

04 – Lincoln, NE, Pinncle Bank Arena

07 – Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

08 – Hershey, PA, Giant Venter

10 – Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

11 – Worcester, MA, DCU Center

12 – Camden, NJ, BB&T Pavilion

14 – Pittsburgh, PA, Petersen Events Center

15 – Toledo, OH, Huntington Center

16 – Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena

18 – Chicago, IL, Allstate Arena

19 – Cincinnati, OH, Heritage Bank Center

20 – Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum

21 – St. Louis, MO, Chaifetz Arena

23 – Incependence, MO, Cable Dahmer Arena

25 – Houston, TX, Smart Financial Centre At Sugarland

26 – Dallas, TX, Fair Park Coliseum

28 – El Paso, TX, Don Haskins Center

MARCH

1 – Phoenix, AX, Footprint Center

3 – Anaheim, CA, Honda Center

[MESSAGE FROM THE CLERGY]We wish to inform you that Ghost will be hitting the road in the US with Volbeat starting Jan… Posted by Ghost on Monday, September 20, 2021

Ghost had teased the forthcoming announcement of a tour with a video, in which the band’s Papa Emeritus IV takes part in a ‘Doom’ (a parody of Zoom) call with Sister Imperator.

A new album from Ghost is expected in the coming months. Last year frontman Tobias Forge said that they were planning on entering the studio at the beginning of 2021, with the aim of releasing their fifth LP towards the end of the year.

Advertisement

Forge added that the release would coincide with a new tour and that no album would be released until it is safe to resume touring following the coronavirus pandemic.