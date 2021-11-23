Ghost announce UK and European tour for 2022

Ghost have announced a UK and European headline tour for 2022 – find all the details below.

The Swedish metal band recently returned with their first new track in two years, ‘Hunter’s Moon’, having confirmed in 2020 that they’d begun work on a new album – the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Prequelle’.

With the group set to embark on a North American tour early next year, Papa Emeritus IV and co. have now confirmed that they’ll make a UK comeback in April for a string of arena shows.

Ghost will perform at the AO Arena in Manchester on April 9, with gigs following at London’s O2 Arena (April 11), Glasgow’s OVO Hydro (13) and Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena (15).

Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and Twin Temple will support the band at the upcoming concerts. Tickets go on general sale this Friday (November 26) at 9am GMT – purchase yours from here.

APRIL 2022

9 – AO Arena, Manchester

11– The O2 Arena, London

13 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

15 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

Ghost will then play in Rotterdam (April 17), Paris (18), Prague (24), Oslo (30), Brussels (May 3), Madrid (8), Vienna (11) and other European cities before wrapping up the tour in Budapest on May 18, 2022. See the full schedule here.

Arriving last month, ‘Hunter’s Moon’ was recorded by Ghost for the Halloween sequel Halloween Kills.

Speaking previously about the band’s upcoming fifth LP, Tobias Forge explained that Ghost “won’t release an album until we know that we are actually going on tour”, adding: “The album release will coincide with the start of a tour.”

He continued: “The actual recording will last around six weeks and then there’s two to three weeks of mixing and mastering. So sometime in March the record should be finished, but it won’t be released until after the summer.”

Earlier this year, Ghost covered Metallica‘s classic single ‘Enter Sandman’ for ‘The Metallica Blacklist’.