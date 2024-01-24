Ghost announce “last chance ever” for fans to buy iconic dildo and butt plug set

Ghost have released the final batch of their viral dildo and butt-plug box sets.

The band first released the Phallos Mortuus box set, a bible-bound package containing a sizeable Papa Emeritus dildo and a bronze butt plug to coincide with the release of their 2013 LP ‘Infestissumam’. Upon its release, the adult toys went viral on social media due to their holy packaging.

In October of last year, Ghost re-released the toys in a limited run to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their Second LP and the release of the box sets. Now the band have announced the “final return from the vault” of the Phallos Mortuus, confirming that this will be the “last chance” for fans to buy it.

The Phallos Mortuus – X Anniversary Edition is limited to two per customer and retails at $225 (£177). It comes with a bible box case with gold embossed artwork and red velvet lining, a butt plug and dildo, a brushed metal logo pin, and a “divorce paper scroll with customised Ghost foil emblem”. Visit here to purchase.

In an interview with Metal Hammer back in 2017, one of the band’s Nameless Ghouls told the publication: “As a band, you’re basically a travelling shop selling whatever you can to make money. Hopefully most of our merchandise is good, although occasionally something slips through – a shitty keyring or something! But, sometimes you just have to have fun with a dildo! We do want to release more offbeat merchandise… but I can’t tell you about it.”

Other bands who have also joined in on the adult toy merch include Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe, Rammstein, Motörhead and the late Sophie.

In other news, Tobias Forge recently announced he has started writing the new Ghost album.

In an interview with Metal Hammer (via Louder Sound), the frontman revealed he was already working on the successor to last year’s record ‘Impera‘. Forge said he had “a few songs” ready for Ghost’s upcoming sixth album.