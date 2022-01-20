Ghost announce new album ‘Impera’, share hopeful single ‘Call Me Little Sunshine’

Ghost have announced their new album ‘Impera’ will be coming later this year and released new song ‘Call Me Little Sunshine’ – check it out below.

The band’s fifth record is out March 11 on Loma Vista Recordings (pre-order here) and is the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Prequelle’.

The record includes their contribution to the Halloween Kills soundtrack, ‘Hunters Moon’ alongside new single ‘Call Me Little Sunshine’, a more hopeful track than anything from their plaque-infected previous record.

Check it out below.

According to their website, “Over the course of ‘Impera’’s 12-song cycle, empires rise and fall, would-be messiahs ply their hype (financial and spiritual alike), prophecies are foretold as the skies fill with celestial bodies divine and man-made. All in all, the most current and topical Ghost subject matter to date is set against a hypnotic and darkly colorful melodic backdrop making ‘Impera’ a listen like no other.”

Check out the tracklisting and album artwork below.

‘Impera’ tracklist:

‘Imperium’

‘Kaisarion’

‘Spillways’

‘Call Me Little Sunshine’

‘Hunter’s Moon’

‘Watcher In The Sky’

‘Dominion’

‘Twenties’

‘Darkness At The Heart Of My Love’

‘Grift Wood’

‘Bite Of Passage’

‘Respite On The Spital Fields’

In late 2020, the band confirmed they were about to head into the studio to start work on album five, with a tentative release date set for late 2021. However, Forge said: “We won’t release an album until we know that we are actually going on tour. The album release will coincide with the start of a tour.”

“The actual recording will last around six weeks and then there’s two to three weeks of mixing and mastering. So sometime in March the record should be finished, but it won’t be released until after the summer.”

With ‘Impera’ announced, Ghost kick off a US co-headline tour with Volbeat later this month before arriving in the UK and Europe in April for their own headline shows.

Speaking about future Download Festival headliners, festival booker Andrew Copping said: “Ghost without question will be a headliner in future years.”