Ghostface Killah announces new memoir, ‘Rise Of A Killah’

Wu-Tang Clan‘s Ghostface Killah has confirmed that he is set to release a new memoir, titled ‘Rise Of A Killah: My Life In The Wu-Tang’, next year.

The upcoming memoir has been announced via its publisher, Macmillan Publishers, and is set for release on May 14 next year. The book is currently available for pre-order in three formats: hardcover, e-book and digital audio. Pre-order your copy of ‘Rise Of A Killah’ here.

‘Rise Of A Killah: My Life In The Wu-Tang’ – per Macmillan’s website – has been described as “both a visual record and a real-feel narrative of a performer’s life”.

The memoir will seemingly chronicle the rapper’s childhood in Staten Island, his relationship with family and friends, how crime and violence have affected his life, his art, a formative tour in Japan in the ’90s and his fellow Wu-Tang members.

With ‘Rise Of A Killah’, Ghostface will become the latest member of the Wu-Tang Clan to release a memoir. In 2021, Raekwon released ‘From Staircase to Stage: The Story of Raekwon and the Wu-Tang Clan’, while U-God released ‘Raw: My Journey Into the Wu-Tang Clan’ in 2018.

Wu-Tang Clan celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album ‘Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)’ this year. The collective haven’t released a new record since 2015. Wu-Tang Clan also recently revealed the custom steel chamber for their book Legacy. It costs $360,000 (£298,872) and there are only 36 in the world.

Bob Dylan also recently revealed he’s a fan of the clan – as well as Eminem – praising their “feeling for words and language” and enjoys “anybody whose vision parallels mine.”