Ghostface Killah releasing unheard lyrics as NFTs

Having already launched his own cryptocurrency, Ghostface Killah will now make his debut in the world of non-fungible tokens (aka NFTs).

Though concrete info on when the NFTs will drop – or how many of them Ghostface will mint – is yet to be revealed, the Wu-Tang founder confirmed to Rolling Stone that his forthcoming set of tokens will be framed around previously unreleased lyrics he wrote over two decades ago.

Ghostface came up with the idea, he said, while he was prepping for the 25th anniversary of his debut solo album, ‘Ironman’. The rapper was scouring though his archive of notebooks when he came across a set of lyrics that never saw the light of day. Being the clued-in crypto mogul he is, Ghostface reportedly saw the lyrics as a good way to test his viability in the NFT market – which he says he may expand his presence in.

“We’ll see how it goes,” he told Rolling Stone. “If I want to do more of these longer-term, there’s a lot of options I can do. Music, art, or in this case, some of my lyrics, there’s a lot we can do, so I have to do some experimenting and find out what works. But for this one, people are going to get a vintage rhyme from Ghostface.”

The upcoming NFTs will be released through the artist-centric market platform S!NG, which in the past has launched tokens by the likes of Aloe Blacc and Limp Bizkit’s Wes Borland. Ghostface said he’d received interest from a variety of platforms, but sided with S!NG because, per Rolling Stone, “they gave him the best offer and he felt they were the most artist-friendly”.

Meanwhile, Wu-Tang Clan’s elusive ‘Once Upon A Time In Shaolin’ album was recently sold as an NFT, with PleasrDAO – an independent crypto group led by Jamis Johnson – buying the sole existing copy for the crypto equivalent of $4million (£2.89million).

When asked for his opinion on the matter, Ghostface told Rolling Stone: “I’m just going to be straight up, I don’t give a fuck about that album. I don’t care who sold it or the owner now, I’ve got nothing to do with that shit, and that album didn’t affect my decision to do any of this. I’m just releasing a rap sheet of my own music.”

Last month, Ghostface and Raekwon joined forces for a new freestyle, ‘Bob James Freestyle’, which arrived alongside a solo track by Ghostface titled ‘I Got Soul Freestyle’. Back in March, the two rappers faced off in a VERZUZ battle.

Elsewhere, Ghostface has declared himself a massive fan of Silk Sonic – the collaborative project of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak – saying in a recent interview that he’s to keen to link up with the duo. “Those are the beats they’re supposed to call me on and get on,” he said. “You not supposed to leave me out of here. When I see Bruno, I’ma tell that n**** that you can’t leave me out of that shit like that man.”