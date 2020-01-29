Listen to Ghostpoet’s ‘Concrete Pony’ from new album ‘I Grow Tired But Dare Not Fall Asleep’

Ghostpoet has announced his new solo album ‘I Grow Tired But Dare Not Fall Asleep’ — you can listen to its lead single ‘Concrete Pony’ below.

The two-time Mercury Prize nominee’s follow-up to 2017’s ‘Dark Days + Canapés’ will be released on May 1 through Play It Again Sam records.

Ghostpoet (aka Obaro Ejimiwe) has today (January 29) shared ‘Concrete Pony’ from the forthcoming new LP, and you can watch the cinematic Thomas James-directed video for the track below.

Speaking about ‘Concrete Pony’, Ghostpoet said: “It’s a snapshot of where we’re at as a society I feel, we seem to have everything and nothing at all. Infinite possibilities and choices galore but we seem set in stone, frozen in place, oblivious to the storm clouds in the distance…”

Recorded in London and written, arranged and produced by Ghostpoet, ‘I Grow Tired But Dare Not Fall Asleep’ features guest contributions from the likes of Art School Girlfriend, Skinny Girl Diet’s Delilah Holiday, SaraSara and Katie Dove Dixon.

You can see the tracklist for ‘I Grow Tired But Dare Not Fall Asleep’ below.

1. Breaking Cover

2. Concrete Pony

3. Humana Second Hand

4. Black Dog Got Silver Eyes

5. Rats In A Sack

6. This Trainwreck Of A Life

7. Nowhere To Hide Now

8. When Mouths Collide

9. I Grow Tired But Dare Not Fall Asleep

10. Social Lacerations

Ghostpoet was yesterday (January 28) named among the acts who will perform at the new music showcase The Great Escape in Brighton in May.