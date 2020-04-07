Listen to Ghostpoet’s latest single ‘Nowhere To Hide Now’

Ghostpoet has released his latest single ‘Nowhere To Hide Now’ — listen to the track below.

The new song is taken from the artist’s forthcoming new album ‘I Grow Tired But I Dare Not Fall Asleep’, which is set for release on May 1. It’s the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Dark Days + Canapés’.

Following the release of the album track ‘Concrete Pony’ back in January, Ghostpoet has today (April 7) offered a fresh preview of ‘I Grow Tired But I Dare Not Fall Asleep’ with ‘Nowhere To Hide Now’. You can hear the new song below.

Recorded in London and written, arranged and produced by Ghostpoet, ‘I Grow Tired But Dare Not Fall Asleep’ features guest contributions from the likes of Art School Girlfriend, Skinny Girl Diet’s Delilah Holiday, SaraSara and Katie Dove Dixon.

You can see the tracklist for ‘I Grow Tired But Dare Not Fall Asleep’ below.

1. Breaking Cover

2. Concrete Pony

3. Humana Second Hand

4. Black Dog Got Silver Eyes

5. Rats In A Sack

6. This Trainwreck Of A Life

7. Nowhere To Hide Now

8. When Mouths Collide

9. I Grow Tired But Dare Not Fall Asleep

10. Social Lacerations

Ghostpoet will tour the UK and Ireland in November in support of ‘I Grow Tired But I Dare Not Fall Asleep’ — you can see his tour schedule below.

November

18 – Sage Two, Newcastle

19 – Junction, Cambridge

20 – SWX, Bristol

21 – Academy 2, Manchester

22 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

24 – Button Factory, Dublin