Ghost bring spectacular ‘Call Me Little Sunshine’ performance to ‘Kimmel’

Ghost delivered a live rendition of their recent single ‘Call Me Little Sunshine’ on US TV last night (March 16) – tune in below.

The band appeared as the musical guests on yesterday’s episode of the chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live! in support of their fifth studio album ‘Impera’, which came out last Friday (March 11).

Instead of playing live in Kimmel’s studio, Ghost sent in an extravagant pre-recorded performance that was shot at the historic Mountain View Mausoleum in Altadena, a suburb of Los Angeles.

The masked metal outfit donned their signature costumes and gas masks as they ran through ‘Call Me Little Sunshine’ beneath the building’s intricate stained-glass windows and among equally impressive light projections.

You can watch Ghost’s Kimmel performance here:

In a four-star review of the group’s latest album, NME wrote: “Whereas ‘Prequelle’ concerned itself with the plague and pestilence prevalent during Europe’s Middle Ages, this time round Ghost are telling stories set within the 19th century, buoyed by the chug and twiddle of incoming Opeth guitarist Fredrik Åkesson.

“And yet the music that Ghost make over twelve tracks, more than ever before, is a truly delicious pop-rock proposition.”

Last week saw Ghost launch the record by hosting a special “release ritual” at The Ministry in London. The four-song set was streamed live on the band’s official YouTube channel ahead of an online “afterparty”.

Ghost will head out on a UK and European headline tour next month. See the full schedule of dates below and find any remaining UK tickets here.

April

9 – Manchester, Arena

11 – London, The O2

13 – Glasgow, Hydro

15 – Birmingham, RWA Arena

17 – Rotterdam, RTM Stage Ahoy, Netherlands

18 – Paris, Accor Arena, France

19 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena, Germany

21 – Leipzig Quarterback Immobillen Arena, Germany

22 – Frankfurt, Festhalle, Germany

24 – Prague, Arena, Czech Republic

27 – Tampere, Nokia Arena, Finland

29 – Stockhom, Avicii Arena, Sweden

30 – Oslo, Spektrum, Norway

May

1 – Malmo, Malmo Arena, Sweden

3 – Brussels, Forest, Belgium

5 – Milan, Mediolanum Forum, Italy

7 – Barcelona, Olympic Arena Badalona, Spain

8 – Madrid, Vistalegre Arena, Spain

11 – Vienna, Stadthalle, Austria

13 – Zurich, Hallenstadion, Switzerland

15 – Hannover ZAG Arena, Germany

16 – Munich, Olympiahalle, Germany

18 – Budapest, Arena, Hungary