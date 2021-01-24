Ghost frontman Tobias Forge has joined forces with The Hellacopters for a cover of The Rolling Stones‘ ‘Sympathy For The Devil’ – watch it below.

Performing the classic track on the På Spåret quiz show on Sweden’s national TV network SVT, Forge, who has taken on a handful of identities over the years, performed as Papa Emeritus IV.

Backed by fellow Swedes The Hellacopters for the televised rendition of ‘Sympathy For The Devil”, Forge, unlike the ever-active Mick Jagger, stood in the same spot for the majority of his performance.

Watch Forge and The Hellacopters perform their cover of The Rolling Stones’ ‘Sympathy For The Devil’ below:

Back in October, Forge revealed that Ghost are recording a new album and plan to release it in late 2021.

In an interview with Sweden Rock Magazine, Forge said his group’s plans to record in January were still in tact and that they plan to release an album later in the year.

Forge added that the release would coincide with a new tour and that no album would be released until it is safe to resume touring following the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “The plan now is for me to be here [in the studio] writing for another two months until Christmas. The idea is for the album to be recorded in January.”

Meanwhile, The Rolling Stones are reportedly set to launch their own branded chocolate bars this week.

The band’s apparent venture into confectionary appears to be the latest move in their overall merchandising strategy, which saw them opening their very first flagship merch store in central London last year.

According to The Daily Star‘s ‘Wired’ column, a milk chocolate bar (called ‘Brown Sugar’) and a dark chocolate bar (‘Cherry Red’, inspired by the lyric “my favourite flavour, cherry red” from ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’) will both go on sale on the Stones’ merch website from Monday (January 25).