(G)I-DLE announce 2022 world tour: North America, Asia and more stops confirmed

(G)I-DLE have announced a 2022 world tour that will take the Korean girl group to North America, Asia and more.

The group took to social media on Wednesday (May 11) to announce the tour, titled ‘Just Me ( )I-DLE’. The tour, which so far runs from June to October, will see the group perform in the United States, Mexico, Chile, South Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan and Singapore. Check out the complete list of tour dates below.

The ‘Just Me’ tour will kick off with two back-to-back shows in Seoul, South Korea on June 18 and 19, before the group embark upon an eight-show tour of the United States including stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and Atlanta.

(G)I-DLE will then perform in Santiago, Chile, Mexico City and Monterrey, Mexico in August. The group will then play concerts in Jakarta, Manila, Tokyo and Singapore. The poster also teases more dates to come.

Further information surrounding the tour – including venues and ticketing details – has yet to be announced.

(G)I-DLE recently released their debut full-length album ‘I Never Die’ in mid-March. The album served as the “rebirth” for the group following a tumultuous 2021. Last year, the group went on a 14-month hiatus and also bade goodbye to founding member Soojin.

In an April interview with NME, the group expressed their desire to return to a live stage. “I don’t think we have as much energy during our [online] performances compared to when we were able to see the faces and hear the sounds of our NEVERLAND [their official fanbase],” said member Shuhua. “I want to see them soon.”

This weekend, (G)I-DLE will play Europe’s biggest K-Pop festival, KPOP.FLEX, alongside MONSTA X, MAMAMOO, ENHYPEN and more.

(G)I-DLE’s ‘Just Me’ tour dates are:

JUNE

18 & 19 – Seoul, South Korea

JULY

22 – Los Angeles, California

24 – San Francisco, California

27 – Seattle, Washington

30 – Dallas, Texas

AUGUST

01 – Houston, Texas

03 – Chicago, Illinois

05 – New York, New York

07 – Atlanta , Georgia

10 – Santiago, Chile

12 – Mexico City, Mexico

14 – Monterrey, Mexico

27 – Jakarta, Indonesia

SEPTEMBER

11 – Manila, Philippines

16 & 17 – Tokyo, Japan

OCTOBER

01 – Singapore, Singapore