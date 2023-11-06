Members of (G)I-DLE, aespa and IVE to collaborate on new song ‘Nobody’

Members of K-pop girl groups (G)I-DLE, aespa and IVE will release a new collaboration, titled ‘Nobody’.

Today (November 6), South Korean YouTube channel M:USB announced that one member from (G)I-DLE, aespa and IVE each will collaborate on an upcoming song, titled ‘Nobody’.

According to a report by Dispatch, the members of the girl groups who will be participated in the upcoming single will be “introduced sequentially” over the coming days through the YouTube channel’s official social media accounts.

The song will be written by HYBE producer El Capitxn (known for his work with BTS, Tomorrow X Together and more) and lyricist Seo Ji-eum (known for working with Red Velvet and NCT 127, among others).

“This is a collaboration that breaks existing conventions and formats,” said one of the song’s producers, per Dispatch. With the participation of artists, composers, lyricists and staff members who all represent K-pop, it will be a special gift for global music fans.”

‘Nobody’ will be released on November 16 at 6pm KST. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

