(G)I-DLE’s Soyeon, aespa’s Winter, IVE’s Liz join forces on special collaboration single ‘Nobody’

"This is a collaboration that breaks existing conventions and formats"

By Puah Ziwei
L-R: (G)I-DLE's Soyeon, aespa's Winter, IVE's Liz. Credit: Getty Images/Han Myung-gu, Taylor Hill, Han Myung-gu

(G)I-DLE’s Soyeon, aespa’s Winter and IVE’s Liz have teamed up on a brand-new special collaboration single titled ‘Nobody’.

Today (November 16), South Korean YouTube channel M:USB released both the single and its accompanying music video at 6pm KST, starring all three K-pop idols. The song was released as promotion for South Korea’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.

‘Nobody’ was penned by in-house HYBE producer El Capitxn (known for his work with BTS, Tomorrow X Together and more) and lyricist Seo Ji-eum (known for working with Red Velvet and NCT 127, among others).

The collaboration under M:USB was first announced two weeks ago on December 6, when the groups involved in the project were first revealed. “This is a collaboration that breaks existing conventions and formats,” said one of the song’s producers, per Dispatch. With the participation of artists, composers, lyricists and staff members who all represent K-pop, it will be a special gift for global music fans.”

In other K-pop news, boyband BtoB and Hongseok of PENTAGON have left their long-time agency CUBE Entertainment. In separate statements announcing the departures, the K-pop agency said that the decision by both parties were “mutual”.

Meanwhile,  Girls’ Generation singer Taeyeon has announced the release date of her fifth mini-album, ‘To. X’, following a months-long delay. SM Entertainment first revealed in February 2023 that it was planning to release new music by Taeyeon in April, but that never materialised.

