(G)I-DLE announce fifth mini-album ‘I Love’ with first teasers

(G)I-DLE have announced their fifth mini-album, ‘I Love’, which is slated for release in October.

On September 14 at midnight KST, the K-pop girl group premiered the first teaser for an upcoming release due out next month. The new visual, which features a beating heart animation with sound effects, clocks in at 10 minutes before revealing the upcoming mini-album’s title, ‘I Love’.

(G)I-DLE also simultaneously dropped the first teaser image for the new comeback, conceptualised as a fashion magazine cover. Most notably, the poster announced the record’s release date and time to be October 17 at 6pm KST.

This impending release of ‘I Love’ will mark (G)I-DLE’s second domestic release of the year, after they dropped their debut studio album ‘I Never Die’ in April. That record was led by the viral title track ‘Tomboy’, written by leader Soyeon.

In a four-star review of the full record, NME’s Tanu I. Raj described ‘I Never Die’ as a “revelatory experience”. “‘I Never Die’ is less of a proclamation and more of an assurance for (G)I-DLE themselves – peel away the bravado, gumption and even the wondrous layers, and you’ll find a simple promise: no matter what, they will always make it through, and they will always be here,” they wrote.

The announcement of the five-piece’s return to music comes shortly after they made a stop in the Filipino city of Manila on September 11 as part of their ongoing ‘Just Me ()I-DLE’ world tour.

(G)I-DLE’s global trek first began with a two-night residency in Seoul in June, before the group moved on to the North and South American legs of the tour across July and August. (G)I-DLE are set to perform for two nights in Tokyo this weekend, and will be making a final stop in Singapore on October 1.