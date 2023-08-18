(G)I-DLE delay release of first English EP, ‘HEAT’

(G)I-DLE‘s upcoming first fully English EP ‘HEAT’ has been delayed.

Last month, (G)I-DLE revealed that they would be releasing their first fully English EP ‘HEAT’ in September, in partnership with 88rising. It came shortly after a new partnership between their label CUBE Entertainment and Asian-focused music company 88rising.

Today (August 18), 88rising announced that it and CUBE Entertainment have decided to delay the release of ‘HEAT’. “We are working hard to put the final touches on the EP to ensure the best quality for (G)I-DLE’s fans around the world,” they added.

‘HEAT’ will now be released on October 5 at 5pm PST / October 6 at 9am KST instead, a month after the originally scheduled release.

In July, (G)I-DLE released the song ‘I Do’, the first single from ‘HEAT’. The song dropped alongside a narrative-heavy music video that followed an extraterrestrial who falls in love with a human.

A second music video for ‘I Do’ has since been released, starring ‘Tu’ Tontawan Tantivejakul and ‘Dew’ Jirawat Sutivanisak from GMMTV’s 2021 romance series F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers.

(G)I-DLE are also the latest K-pop act to start working with 88rising. The Asian-focused music company also has partnerships with the likes of Jackson Wang, BIBI, Chung Ha and more.

In other (G)I-DLE news, member Miyeon was recently named Jimmy Choo’s newest global brand ambassador. As part of the partnership, the K-pop idol will be featured in the British luxury fashion house’s fall 2023 campaign.

Meanwhile, the girl group are set to start the Europe leg of their 2023 ‘I am FREE-TY’ world tour in early-September. It’ll feature shows in London, Paris, Berlin and more. Get your hands on tickets here.