(G)I-DLE work with Meghan Trainor, Ryan Tedder for English EP ‘HEAT’

K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE have worked with Meghan Trainor, Ryan Tedder and more for their upcoming English EP, ‘HEAT’.

Today (September 19), (G)I-DLE released the tracklist for their first English-language EP, ‘HEAT’. The project will be led by the title track ‘I Want That’, alongside the previously released ‘I Do’ and three other songs.

Notably, ‘I Want That’ is co-written by OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder. He is joined by Madison Love (Ava Max‘s ‘Kings & Queens’), as well as frequent TWICE songwriters Melanie Fontana and Michel “Lindgren” Schulz.

Tedder is also credited as a co-writer on ‘Eyes Roll’, alongside Meghan Trainor and four others. Meanwhile, singer-songwriter Jon Bellion wrote and produced ‘Tall Trees’ with Scotty Dittrich (Bad Bunny‘s ‘Moscow Mule’).

(G)I-DLE will release ‘HEAT’ on October 5 at 5pm PST / October 6 at 9am KST. The project was originally due out in September, but 88rising later announced that it was delayed to “to put the final touches on the EP to ensure the best quality”.

Earlier this year, (G)I-DLE released their sixth Korean-language mini-album, ‘I Feel’. The record was led by the single ‘Queencard’, which was named one of the best K-pop songs of 2023 so far by NME.

Meanwhile, the girl group are currently on their 2023 ‘I am FREE-TY’ world tour. Later this month, the quintet will play two shows in Tokyo Japan before headed to Macau and Singapore in October. Check out the full list of tour dates here.