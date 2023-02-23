(G)I-DLE’s Minnie and Anne-Marie to release new collaboration in March

(G)I-DLE‘s Minnie and Anne-Marie have joined forces on a new single titled ‘Expectations’, due out for release next month.

The announcement was made earlier today (February 23) via both (G)I-DLE’s and Anne-Marie’s official Twitter pages, where a title and release date were revealed alongside what appears to be track art for the new song. ‘Expectations’ is set to be released on March 9 at 6pm KST / 9am GMT.

It comes after reports from South Korean media last week (February 15) claiming that the two singers had recently wrapped up work on an upcoming collaborative single, which included the filming of its accompanying video treatment. However, neither Marie nor (G)I-DLE have confirmed the release of a music video for ‘Expectations’.

While Marie has collaborated with K-pop idols in the past – namely with boy group SEVENTEEN on a release of the band’s 2022 single ‘_WORLD’ – her purported upcoming collaboration with Minnie may mark her first original collaboration.

For Minnie, her work with Marie will mark her first official solo music since she debuted with (G)I-DLE in 2018. Despite that, Minnie has put out a handful of singles as contributions to various K-drama soundtracks over the years, including for Link: Eat Love Kill and My Dangerous Wife.

In other K-pop news, veteran girl group Apink are slated to release a brand-new mini-album in April. The group’s label, IST Entertainment, has yet to provide further details regarding the new album, including its tracklist and release date.

Apink’s impending return to music will not only mark their first as a five-piece after Son Na-eun left the group last year, but will also be their first music since they released the special album ‘Horn’ in February 2022. That record featured lead single ‘Dilemma’.