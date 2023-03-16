(G)I-DLE’s Minnie drops ‘Making Waves’ for ‘Valorant’ Champions Tour Pacific 2023

(G)I-DLE‘s Minnie and Don Diablo have released the song ‘Making Waves’, the theme song for the Valorant esports tournament Champions Tour Pacific 2023.

The release of ‘Making Waves’ was accompanied by an animated music video that references a myriad of abilities from the game, including Yoru’s Gatecrash and Harbor’s Cove, among others.

The clip also features the logos of various teams in Valorant‘s Pacific League, including the Singapore-based Paper Rex, Phillipines squad Team Secret, South Korean team DRX and more.

“Undefeated is my fractured heart / Nothing left to lose, see me coming through / I’m fighting demons on my way / And I know that you’re the same / Oh, I keep on making waves,” Minnie sings on the chorus.

Prior to the release of ‘Making Waves’, Riot Games dropped a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the song. The clip follows Minnie as she recorded the song in the studio.

“I really had so much fun working on ‘Making Waves’, and hope you guys like it,” said Minnie. Don Diablo added: “It’s a celebration, first year VCT Pacific. Hope you guys enjoy the ride. Let’s make it wavy.”

Notably, ‘Making Waves’ is the latest collaboration between a member of (G)I-DLE and Riot Games. Previously, members Miyeon and Soyeon lent their voices to the virtual K-pop girl group K/DA – first on 2018’s ‘Pop/Stars’, then in 2020 for the EP ‘All Out’ – for League Of Legends.

Soyeon also separately teamed up with Becky G, Keke Palmer, Thutmose and Duckwrth for the League Of Legends hip hop group True Damage, releasing the song ‘Giants’ in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Toa Dunn of Riot Games Music previously told NME that K/DA and True Damage could return in the future, saying: “I would expect to see them again in the future”.