(G)I-DLE drop oddball music video for their new song, ‘Wife’

K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE have released a music video for their new song, ‘Wife’.

‘Wife’ is a pre-release track from (G)I-DLE’s upcoming second full-length album, ‘[2]’, which will be released this Friday (January 25). The record will be led by the title track, ‘Super Lady’.

The eccentric music video for ‘Wife’ features the K-pop girl group in matching neon-coloured short bob wigs, as well as T-shirts that feature the world ‘Wife’ in bold.

‘[2]’ will be (G)I-DLE’s first release of 2024, arriving about four months after their first English EP ‘Heat’. That project was released in collaboration with 88rising and was led by the single ‘I Want That’.

Last year, the girl group also released the mini-album ‘I Feel’, which featured the hit single ‘Queencard’. The song was later named one of NME’s 25 Best K-pop songs of 2023.

In other K-pop news, LE SSERAFIM have announced their third mini-album, ‘Easy’, which will drop in February 2024. According to their agency Source Music, the new project will explore “the anxieties and concerns that exist behind the group’s confident image”.

Meanwhile, singer-songwriter IU has renamed her new single from ‘Love Wins’ to ‘Love Wins All’ following “queerbaiting” allegations. In a statement, EDAM Entertainment said that the move was made to “respect and support everyone who loves in their various ways”.

Plus, Cignature has addressed plans for their future with member Belle set to join the upcoming girl group, UNIS. The latter, formed through the South Korean reality TV singing competition Universe Ticket, are expected to be active for two-and-a-half years.