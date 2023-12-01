(G)I-DLE to release second studio album in January 2024

K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE will be releasing their second studio album in January 2024, their label has confirmed.

Today (December 1), South Korean news outlet News1 reported that (G)I-DLE would be making a comeback with their second studio album in January 2024. The report was later confirmed by their agency CUBE Entertainment in a statement to XsportsNews.

The upcoming record will arrive about eight months after their sixth mini-album ‘I Feel’, which was released in May and features the hit song ‘Queencard’. It will also be their second-ever full-length release, following March 2022’s ‘I Never Die’ and its hit lead single ‘Tomboy’.

In support of the release of ‘I Feel’ earlier this year, the quintet embarked on their second world tour ‘I Am FREE-TY’. The group toured Asia, North America and Europe from June to October, and held their final show of the tour in Singapore on October 29.

In July, the group released the English-language single ‘I Do’. The track later appeared on their first English EP ‘HEAT’, which arrived in October with the lead single ‘I Want That’.

In a three-star review of the record, NME’s Rhian Daly wrote that while it “has its moments where their DNA comes close to being recreated”, the project “lacks the spark that comes from (G)I-DLE’s own lyrical and musical input” for the most part.

Recently, (G)I-DLE leader and rapper Jeon Soyeon teamed up with aespa‘s Winter and IVE‘s Liz on a special collaboration single titled ‘Nobody’. The song was released as promotion for South Korea’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.