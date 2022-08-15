(G)I-DLE’s Shuhua briefly collapses onstage during Mexico City concert

(G)I-DLE member Shuhua briefly collapsed on stage mid-performance at the girl group’s recent Mexico City concert.

On August 12, the five-member act performed in the Mexican capital as part of the South American leg of their ongoing ‘Just Me ( )I-DLE’ world tour. As seen in a video shared by media personality Pamela Lima on Twitter, the idol suddenly hunched over during the final chorus of ‘My Bag’ before sitting down on stage. Although Shuhua appeared to wave off her bandmates as she began to get up, member Yuqi quickly helped her backstage, leaving the remaining members of (G)I-DLE to wrap up the song.

Shuhua was feeling sick; she was resting and is now ready to continue the concert / Shuhua pidió una pausa durante la canción y descansó para regresar al final del concierto #GIDLEinMexico #GIDLE #Shuhua pic.twitter.com/RTkfXgtLtD — Pam Lima ✨ #Vacúnate 😀 (@cloratodepotasa) August 13, 2022

According to fans present at the concert, the singer returned to the stage towards the end of the concert to perform the songs ‘i’M The Trend’ and ‘Tomboy’ with the group. While neither she nor her agency has publicly addressed the incident, Shuhua was present at (G)I-DLE’s Monterrey concert two days later, appearing to have made a recovery.

While it is still unclear why Shuhua was forced to pause her Mexico City performance, some fans have suggested that the city’s high altitude may have contributed to the singer’s discomfort on stage.

Following the incident, the group’s fanbase, who call themselves Neverland, took to Twitter to trend the hashtag ‘#GetWellSoonShuhua’, expressing their wishes for the idol’s recovery. Some fans criticised CUBE Entertainment over (G)I-DLE’s tour schedule in the Americas, during which the group only had two-day breaks between most stops, including travel time. The agency has not responded to these comments.

Following their Monterrey concert, (G)I-DLE are set to kick-off the Asia leg of their tour on August 20 in Bangkok. The girl group will then head to Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila and Tokyo, before wrapping up their ‘Just Me ( )I-DLE’ world tour in Singapore on October 1.