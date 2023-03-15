(G)I-DLE’s Yuqi unveils emotional cover of Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’

Chinese singer Song Yuqi, a member of the K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE, has released her cover of Miley Cyrus’ chart-topping hit ‘Flowers’.

For her cover of ‘Flowers’, Yuqi stays largely true to Cyrus’ original, albeit with a slightly more muted bassline. “I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours / Say things you don’t understand,” she croons on the chorus.

Yuqi’s dropped alongside a stylistic music video that follows her as she sings the song to herself while exploring Seoul on foot and by bus. She later holds a mini-concert on a pier by the beach, before the clip ends with the message: “Always be proud of yourself.”

Last month, Yuqi teamed up with (G)I-DLE groupmate Miyeon on the song ‘Sweet Dream’, for the soundtrack of the Netflix K-drama series Love to Hate You. Last year, she also collaborated with ex-LOONA member Chuu, former IZ*ONE member Choi Yena, Weki Meki’s Choi Yoo-jung and OH MY GIRL’s Arin for a cover of KARA‘s 2011 single ‘Step’.

The quintet’s performance of ‘Step’ was part of MBC’s year-end Gayo Daejejeon music festival, ringing in the new year. Other notable guest appearances on the programme include Kep1er and TEMPEST’s cover of SEVENTEEN’s ‘Pretty U’, and IVE’s cover of Girls’ Generation’s ‘Lion Heart’.

In November 2022, Yuqi had to be rushed to the hospital due to an unspecified health condition, with her agency CUBE Entertainment saying that the singer’s health had taken “a turn for the worse” at the time.