(G)I-DLE’s Yuqi to make Korean solo debut in April

(G)I-DLE vocalist Yuqi will make her official Korean solo debut in April, her agency CUBE Entertainment has announced.

CUBE Entertainment announced Yuqi’s upcoming solo debut today (March 22) in a statement to South Korean news outlet XSports News. “Yuqi plans to release a solo single in April and promote it on music broadcasts,” the label shared, per Soompi.

Information about the (G)I-DLE member’s upcoming solo debut, including the release’s format, tracklist and more, is expected in the coming weeks. Although the project will mark Yuqi’s solo debut in Korea, it will not be the first time she has pursued solo music.

The singer spent majority of 2021 promoting as a solo musician, with the release of the single album A Page. That record notably included the title tracks ‘Giant’ and ‘Bonnie & Clyde’.

She was also a contestant on Chinese music survival show Stage Boom and contributed ‘Salute to the Heroes’ to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games as its theme song.

Yuqi’s Korean solo debut will also make her the third member of (G)I-DLE to do so. Leader Soyeon made a solo debut prior to joining the band in 2017, while bandmate Miyeon released her first solo record in 2022.

The band – completed by Minnie and Shuhua – most recently released their second studio album ‘[2]’ early last month, featuring title track ‘Super Lady’. The record also includes pre-release single ‘Wife’. Shortly after the full album’s release, (G)I-DLE also dropped a music video for B-side track ‘Revenge’.