Watch (G)I-DLE’s teen movie-inspired music video for ‘Allergy’

K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE have released a music video for their new song, ‘Allergy’.

The clip follows the storyline started by (G)I-DLE in their ‘Character Introduction’ video for the upcoming mini-album ‘I Feel’. The video stars Minnie, Yuqi, Shuhua and Miyeon as popular girls in school who set out to give Soyeon a makeover.

The video for ‘Allergy’ also seems to be a critique of social media culture and how it can influence our lives, ending with Soeyon set to go under the knife in order to change her looks to fit in with her friends.

Meanwhile, the lyrics of ‘Allergy’ also notable make references to (G)I-DLE’s 2022 viral hit single ‘Tomboy’, as well as NewJeans‘ popular track ‘Hype Boy’: “I also want to dance ‘Hype Boy’ / But on the screen, I’d look like ‘Tomboy’ / Yeah, I’m sure that boy would laugh at me.”

‘Allergy’ is set to appear on (G)I-DLE’s upcoming mini-album, ‘I Feel’, set to be released on May 15 at 6pm KST. According toKorea JoongAng Daily, Soyeon, Minnie and Yuqi were all invloved in the production of the upcoming mini-album, which will be led by the title track ‘Queencard’.

(G)I-DLE also recently announced their upcoming 2023 world tour, ‘I am FREE-TY’, which will kick off on June 17 in Seoul, South Korea. The girl group have so far revealed Asia and North America legs for the tour, with more shows set to be announced soon.

