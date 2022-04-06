(G)I-DLE’s Miyeon to make solo debut later this month

(G)I-DLE vocalist Miyeon will be making her solo debut later this month.

South Korean media outlet Newsen first reported yesterday (April 6) that the K-pop idol would be releasing her first solo album this month. The report was later confirmed by her label, CUBE Entertainment in a brief statement to XSports News,

“Miyeon will be returning with a solo album at the end of the month,” wrote the company, as translated by Soompi. While specific details about her upcoming solo debut have yet to be revealed, they are expected in the coming weeks leading up to the release.

Miyeon’s forthcoming solo project will be her first official one since debuting as a member of (G)I-DLE in 2018, despite having contributed multiple solo songs to several K-drama soundtracks prior, including Tale Of The Nine-Tailed and Moonshine.

She is also the third member of the group to go solo so far, following bandmates Soyeon with the single ‘Jelly’ in 2017, and Yuqi with her ‘A Page’ single album in May 2021. Soyeon most recently made a solo comeback in July last year with her first mini-album ‘Windy’.

Aside from her solo debut, Miyeon, along with the other members of (G)I-DLE, had returned after a year-long hiatus with their first-ever studio album ‘I Never Die’ just last month, which was led by title track ‘Tomboy’.

In a recent interview with Teen Vogue, the five-piece shared that 2021 had been a “rough” year for them. “We had a lot go down in 2021, it was a rough time,” leader Soyeon said of the group’s experience in the past year. “We took on a completely different perspective for ‘Tomboy’. It was the first time thinking and writing as five and not six.