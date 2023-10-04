(G)I-DLE’s Yuqi doesn’t think she has “succeeded yet”

Chinese singer Song Yuqi of K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE has opened up about success and why she doesn’t think she’s reached it yet.

In a new interview with #Legend Magazine, (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi touched her dreams and the goals she wants to achieve in life, saying that she doesn’t “believe that I’ve succeeded yet”.

“I always think of how I’ll continue to develop and grow,” she explained. “I think that the things I want to do and the dreams I want to achieve are pretty closely linked to each other.”

The singer added that she believes that “everything [will fall into place]” after you “focus on what you really want”. She added: “Just remember to dream big and constantly take action to reach those dreams.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Yuqi also touched on her recent appearance in the Netflix K-drama Celebrity and how it was “quite a new experience” for her.

The singer spoke about how she “[wishes she] could have understood the character at a greater level”, though calling her first acting role a “very fun” one ultimately.

Yuqi also hinted at her hopes of a larger acting career in the future. “If there was a role I hope to play in the future, it would be in an action piece,” she said.

Last month, Yuqi celebrated her 24th birthday by releasing a cover of JVKE’s ‘ghost town’. Her rendition of the song dropped alongside a self-directed music video.

Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE will release their first English EP, titled ‘Heat’, this Friday (October 6). The project will feature songs written by Meghan Trainor, OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder and more.