Listen to Giant Party’s synthy new single ‘Angels Pout For Cameras’

Giant Party have shared a new single called ‘Angels Pout For Cameras’ – you can listen to it below.

The anthemic, new wave-inspired track marks the first taste of the London four-piece’s upcoming debut album, a release date for which is yet to be confirmed.

“This song is about me addressing my constant indecision in the modern information age and being overwhelmed by endless choices,” explained lead singer Allan Harrod in a statement.

“A person can’t help but compare themselves to others in these times and if a choice isn’t made, time and life makes it for you.’’

‘Angels Pout For Cameras’ featured in NME‘s New Bangers playlist on Spotify this week – you can tune in here. See the official accompanying video, which was directed by David Ranson, below.

Giant Party – completed by Tim Harrod (keys, vocals), Mark Hyden (guitars) and Hugh Fox (drums) – cite influences such as Talking Heads, New Order and Peter Gabriel, and have won support from Elton John on his Apple Music radio show.

The group’s self-titled debut EP came out back in 2017, with its four-track follow-up ‘8’ arriving the following year. A string of singles – ‘Dorothy’s Dancing’, ‘In Your Picture’ and ‘I Know You’re Gonna Let Her Down’ – were released in 2019.

Details on Giant Party’s upcoming live shows for the autumn are expected soon – you can find more information here.