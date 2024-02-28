Giant Swan announce “indefinite pause” after abuse allegations made against Robin Stewart

Giant Swan have announced an “indefinite pause” for the band following recent abuse allegations made against one of their members.

The electronic duo, comprising Harry Wright and Robin Stewart, were removed from the line-up for Simple Things Festival in Bristol last week “in light of recent details [being] made public” regarding the latter musician.

At the time, the event said it “would not be appropriate” for Giant Swan to perform their scheduled set at the festival last Saturday (February 24).

In a statement posted on social media, Stewart (aka RS Tangent) wrote: “In light of matters relating to my personal life, it would be inappropriate to platform ourselves and we will therefore no longer be performing at Simple Things.

“This is not something we take lightly and hope for your understanding while I address how to proceed from here.”

Stewart has since shared a message in which he addressed the “very severe allegations” that had been made against him, while announcing that Giant Swan would be “paused indefinitely until further notice”.

As Mixmag reports, Stewart has been accused of verbal and emotional abuse, and ignoring sexual consent among other allegations by his ex-partner Daniela (aka PMS Casualty). The claims are said to have surfaced on X/Twitter last Thursday (February 22), but the posts have since been made private.

The alleged abuse was claimed to have occurred over the former couple’s nine-and-a-half-year relationship, and when Daniela was recovering from cancer.

Responding in a statement online, Stewart wrote: “I have been accused of various forms of narcissistic abuse and neglect of my ex-partner as she underwent treatment for cancer. Nothing disclosed herein serves to trivialise or discredit her experience.

“Instead, I wish to use this platform to acknowledge the harm caused to her & those around me and to issue my sincere apologies to everyone I have hurt & disappointed, particularly Harry, our management, agencies and friends around the world.”

He continued: “I take full accountability for the negligent behaviour towards my ex-partner and for those instances when I behaved abusively in my language and actions. Additionally, I acknowledge hurtful dynamics and behaviours were being shaped and reinforced between us that I failed to recognise and/or address.

“I hold myself accountable for the ways in which I failed to recognise these harmful patterns of behaviour that led to these allegations. I accept liability for the damage caused by my actions & inactions and hereby make firm assurances about my commitment to continued therapy and the prevention of these patterns of behaviour ever being repeated.”

Stewart added: “I have been living with and learning through the consequences of my inadequacies as a partner and a carer to said partner, and the painful breakdown of a long term relationship therein.

“I will continue to address the full measure of my personal culpability concerning the mistakes I have made, for the sake of those I have hurt and for my own development moving forward.”

Confirming his band’s hiatus, Stewart concluded: “Subsequently, Giant Swan will be paused indefinitely until further notice. Thank you for reading[,] Robin.”

Stewart’s bandmate Wright (aka Mun Sing) wrote in a separate statement that he “[does] not condone any form of abuse” and would “support a survivor’s right to speak up on their experiences”.

He went on: I have been doing what I can over the past 9 months to support Daniela through this difficult time, and operate within whichever parameters she has felt most comfortable setting.

“At the same time, I have been trying my hardest to hold Rob accountable for his abusive behaviour.”

Wright added: “I believe in both rehabilitation and accountability, and therefore our collaborative work as Giant Swan will be on an indefinite pause. The whole situation breaks my heart. Harry xx.”

For help, support and advice regarding domestic abuse, visit Refuge here or call the freephone, 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247.