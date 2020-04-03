Gibson have partnered with Amped Guitar to offer three free months of online guitar lessons during the ongoing coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

The move follows on from fellow guitar manufacturers Fender’s decision to offer three free months of lessons on their Fender Play service.

In a new collaboration between Gibson’s charitable foundation Gibson Gives, Amped Guitar and instrument seller Sweetwater, budding guitar players can now get premium access to the Amped app for three months when they sign up.

The app offers hundreds of guitar lessons which are powered by Audio Augmented Reality technology, while it also offers users the chance to play along to songs by The Beatles, Tom Petty and B.B. King.

“In these unprecedented and uncertain times, we all could use a little inspiration for each other and for ourselves,” Gibson CEO James Curleigh said about the offer. “With Gibson Gives, Sweetwater and Amped, we are literally providing that inspiration and opportunity for anyone who loves music and has always wanted to learn to play guitar.”

You can download the Amped Guitar app for iOS on the Apple App Store, while an Android version is set to be released in the coming months. The free subscriptions are, however, limited to an unspecified quantity.

Earlier this week, Fender and Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello launched the new ‘Soul Power’ Stratocaster guitar.