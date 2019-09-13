Gibson announce badass new Slash Doubleneck guitar

Approved by the Guns N' Roses legend himself

Gibson has announced the Slash 1966 EDS-1275 Doubleneck, a partnership co-authored by the Guns N’ Roses guitarist.

“Slash continues to inspire legions of players all over the globe,” adds Cesar Gueikian, chief merchant officer at Gibson. “The creation of new 1966 EDS-1275 Doubleneck is the perfect way to pay homage to Slash’s extreme talent and share a favorite guitar with generations to come.” Check out Slash showing off the new guitar below.

The legendary guitarist, who recently spoke out about Guns N’ Roses’ appearance on the new Terminator film’s soundtrack, approves of the new guitar he’s signed his name to.

“Excited to announce that I’ve partnered with Gibson to offer an incredible copy of my 1966 EDS-1275 Doubleneck, limited edition and signed,” he said ahead of the release.

The release of the new guitar comes as Slash and his band, Slash featuring Myles Kenny and the Conspirators, recently wrapped their 2018-2019 headlining world tour in support of their most recent studio album, ‘Living The Dream’. A special live concert album and DVD titled the “Living The Dream Tour” will arrive on September 20 via Eagle Vision.

Slash will rejoin Guns N’ Roses for the next leg of their ‘Not In This Lifetime’ tour, which restarts at the end of September.

Back in June, Slash said that the band were “just getting started” on a new record.

“You know, by the time it gets to the place where anybody’s read it, it’s morphed into something more than what I directly said,” Slash said. “There is material that Axl’s [Rose, vocals] been working on for a while. It could be enough for a record if we put it all together.

“The whole thing of Guns N’ Roses getting in the studio and getting this record done – with myself and with Duff [McKagan, bass] and all that – it’s really just getting started. So it’s really hard to say.”