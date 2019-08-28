Gibson launch limited edition Chris Cornell guitar model

A fitting tribute

Gibson have announced a new limited edition Chris Cornell model of their classic guitar.

Launched yesterday (August 27), the Chris Cornell ES 335 instrument pays homage to the late Soundgarden frontman who died back in May 2017.

The special guitar will be available worldwide from September 3 through authorised Gibson retailers. A pre-sale began upon yesterday’s announcement and you can find more information here.

“Chris Cornell was not only one of the most iconic singer-songwriters of all time, he was a modern innovator who left a legacy that transcends music genres and generations,” said Gibson’s chief merchant officer Cesar Gueikian.

“Chris fell in love with this guitar, and it became a part of his creative expression. It’s our honor to release this tribute ES-335 in his memory. Chris was a special artist, and we hope that this guitar will inspire fans to find their sound and inspiration — just like Chris did — for many years to come.”

The ES 335 guitar was first seen during the Chris Cornell tribute show in LA back in January. ‘I Am The Highway’ took place at the US city’s The Forum venue and featured performances from the likes of Soundgarden, Metallica, Ryan Adams, and Foo Fighters.

Meanwhile, the remaining members of Soundgarden recently revealed plans to record a new album from a number of demos they tracked with Cornell.