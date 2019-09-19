Giddy up! Rex Orange County announces new album ‘Pony’ and huge UK tour dates

The album, out in October, follows recent single '10/10'
Rex Orange County has announced details of a new album and a set of huge UK tour dates.
The news comes after the singer – real name Alex O’Connor – returned last week with new single ’10/10′.
- Read more: Rex Orange County talks his love-filled project ‘Apricot Princess’ and collaborating with Tyler, The Creator
Rex’s new album is called ‘Pony’ and will come out on October 25 via Sony Music. It follows 2017’s ‘Apricot Princess’. View its artwork and tracklisting below.
- 10/10
- Always
- Laser Lights
- Face To Face
- Stressed Out
- Never Had The Balls
- Pluto Projector
- Every Way
- It Gets Better
- It’s Not The Same Anymore
Along with details of the new album, the singer has announced details of huge UK dates for the end of the year, including two nights at London’s legendary Brixton Academy.
They’re joined by an equally massive North American run that begins in January in Phoenix, Arizona.
New single ’10/10′ follows previous track ‘New House’, which he surprise released earlier this year.
View Rex Orange County’s upcoming UK and North American tour dates below.
November
13 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
17 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
20 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre
24 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
26 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy
27 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy
January 2020
9 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine Auditorium
14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade
16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
19 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
20 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
21 Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
24 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
26 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
27 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
29 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
30 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
February 2020
1 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus
3 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
7 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
12 – Washington DC @ The Anthem
14 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
15 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
21 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
22 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
24 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
27 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle