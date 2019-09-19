Giddy up! Rex Orange County announces new album ‘Pony’ and huge UK tour dates

The album, out in October, follows recent single '10/10'

Rex Orange County has announced details of a new album and a set of huge UK tour dates.

The news comes after the singer – real name Alex O’Connor – returned last week with new single ’10/10′.

Rex’s new album is called ‘Pony’ and will come out on October 25 via Sony Music. It follows 2017’s ‘Apricot Princess’. View its artwork and tracklisting below.

10/10 Always Laser Lights Face To Face Stressed Out Never Had The Balls Pluto Projector Every Way It Gets Better It’s Not The Same Anymore

Along with details of the new album, the singer has announced details of huge UK dates for the end of the year, including two nights at London’s legendary Brixton Academy.

They’re joined by an equally massive North American run that begins in January in Phoenix, Arizona.

New single ’10/10′ follows previous track ‘New House’, which he surprise released earlier this year.

View Rex Orange County’s upcoming UK and North American tour dates below.

November

13 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

17 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

20 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre

24 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

26 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy

27 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy

January 2020

9 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine Auditorium

14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade

16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

19 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

20 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

21 Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

24 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

26 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

27 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

29 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

30 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

February 2020

1 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus

3 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

7 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

12 – Washington DC @ The Anthem

14 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

15 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

21 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

22 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

24 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

27 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle