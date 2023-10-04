Gig security guards have gone through ‘sham training courses’, investigation finds

Gig security guards have gone through ‘sham training courses’ according to a new investigation by the BBC.

It found that an undercover reporter was able to pay extra to complete a mandatory six-day training course in a day and half, and missed out on crucial first aid training. The BBC says it found similar instances across other training providers.

Such practices are against regulations put in place to safeguard people coming to harm at public events.

The industry regulator, The Security Industry Authority (SIA) said the evidence presented to them by the BBC suggested criminality and is now urgently referring the issue to police.

The BBC presented their report to Paul Greaney KC – legal counsel to the inquiry into the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing. He told the BBC he remained “extremely concerned about the safety of the public attending events.”

One of the BBC’s other File on 4 programmes had previously reported claims in January 2023 that staff at the O2 Brixton Academ, where a fatal crowd crush that occurred at an Asake concert back in December 2022, regularly took bribes to let in music fans without tickets.

The event — which left two dead and one in a critical condition — ultimately led to the Academy having its licence suspended. Gabrielle Hutchinson, aged 23, and 33-year-old Rebecca Ikumelo lost their lives as a result. The Metropolitan Police then made a push for the location to close its doors for good.

An investigation into what happened at the Academy is ongoing.