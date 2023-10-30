Giggs and Diddy announce “one-night-only” show in London

Giggs and Diddy have announced a “one-night-only” show in London this November.

The rappers are set to perform an intimate gig at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London next Tuesday (November 7).

Fans attending will have the opportunity to choose their ticket price from a set range, with all proceeds due to go towards a soon-to-be-announced charity.

An O2 priority pre-sale is live now, with general tickets set to go on sale this Wednesday (November 1) at 10am GMT. You can purchase yours here.

This isn’t the first time Giggs has hosted a charity gig. Back in 2018, he performed at the Roundhouse in Camden in aid of the Sickle Cell Society and the Amy Winehouse Foundation.

The Shepherd’s Bush show will bring together friends and collaborators of Giggs and Diddy for a special performance after collaborating on the single ‘Mandem’, which came out in August and featured on new album ‘Zero Tolerance’.

The 18-track project also featured artists including Jadakiss, 21 Savage, Dave East, Popcaan, Potter Payper and Tiny Boost.

‘Zero Tolerance’ marked Giggs’ first full-length record since 2020’s ‘Now Or Never’, while ‘Mandem’ was released on the 15th of his 2008 debut ‘Walk In Da Park’.

The Peckham rapper has also announced his first-ever headline show in the US at The Bowery Ballroom in New York on December 6. Any remaining tickets can be purchased here.

Giggs recently returned to Fire In The Booth to perform a new freestyle ahead of the release of his new album. The new freestyle marked the fifth time the London rapper visited the booth for the Charlie Sloth Rap Show for the Fire In The Booth segment.

“The landlord!!! The main man is back!!! An artist who’s never conformed and always stuck to his guns. A leader taking the sound around the world. Another legendary FITB,” said Sloth of Giggs.