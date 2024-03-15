Giggs announces huge summer show in Margate with Ghetts

Giggs has announced a huge one-off headlining gig as part off Margate’s Summer Series, with Ghetts as a special guest.

The ‘Zero Tolerance’ rapper will take over Dreamland in Margate on Saturday August 3 as part of this year’s series of shows.

The gig will be a one-off chance to see these two legendary UK artists in the unique, summer setting of Dreamland Margate. Presenter and grime and rap tastemaker DJ Target will be hosting the gig.

Advertisement

Speaking about the newly announced show date, Rob Waller, Founder and Programmer of the Margate Summer Series said: “We’re ecstatic to have Giggs and Ghetts joining us in Margate for this very special show. Both artists have evolved and shaped the landscape of the UK rap scene, developing the sound, pushing it globally and paving the way for other artists. We can’t wait to have them both perform by the sea as part of the Margate Summer Series.”

A ticket pre-sale will be available for fans who subscribe to the Margate Summer Series mailing list before 10am on Thursday March 21. General ticket sales for the show will commence on Friday March 22. Visit here to purchase tickets.

New show announced! 🤩 British rapper Giggs will be taking to our iconic Scenic Stage for a huge hip hop show, as part of Margate Summer Series! Subscribe to our mailing list before 10am on Thursday 21st March to get access to pre-sale tickets 👉 https://t.co/IQqN6jO1y6 pic.twitter.com/SFNvIZsLyJ — Dreamland Margate (@DreamlandMarg) March 15, 2024

In other news, Giggs is set to play Boiler Room’s 2024 world tour, while the rapper also recently spoke out against the police in a statement urging fans to support the Art Not Evidence campaign.

The campaign aims to restrict the use of rap lyrics as evidence in criminal trials. Defendants are often unfairly prosecuted from lyrics typically understood to be exaggeration or fiction, or even appearing in rap videos.

As for Ghetts, he recently spoke to NME as part of the In Conversation series about winning the MOBOs Pioneer Award, his new album and navigating fatherhood.

Advertisement

“It felt like a landmark. It felt like a checkpoint in my career. It felt like something inspiring to leap off, towards something else. I was gonna go up [to collect the award] by myself, but I just looked at my parents and went ‘Mum, do you wanna come up?’ I knew that maybe if my mum didn’t come up with me, I would regret that later in life. That’s gonna be something amazing to look back on,” he said about wining the prestigious award.