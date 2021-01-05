Giggs explains how A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie collaboration came about

Giggs has explained how his A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie collaboration ‘Changed Me’ came about.

The pair teamed up on the track, which was released in November and featured on the London MC’s ‘Now Or Never’ mixtape.

Speaking to HipHopDX, Giggs said the song was made when he was in Australia and came to fruition around the same time as ‘Buff Baddies’. “It was actually [A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s] studio session,” he explained.

“He had the studio booked out for a week in Australia where they were vibing and I had gone. When I got there we were just vibing out in between the partying and flexing. You know how it goes.”

Giggs continued: “We done some other tune for some other brothers out there, just a bit of fun and jumped on some next tune. Then obviously getting to know each other and vibing we eventually laid down ‘Changed Me’. He picked the beats and melodies for it and he was on that workhorse vibe still. It was straight to work with him. That’s one of my favourite songs on there.”

He added that the 25-year-old New Yorker is a “hard worker but he’s also just a good kid”. “He’s just a good youth just getting on with things,” he said. “You know what I mean? He was a cool youth, man.”

The ‘Now Or Never’ mixtape also featured appearances from Jorja Smith, Dave and Obongjayar. In a three-star review, NME said: “‘Now Or Never’ isn’t quite as strong as his previous work.

“There’s no denying Giggs’ enormous talent, but here he uses this platform to lift up a new generation while giving himself the time to reflect on a storied career. He’s earned that.”