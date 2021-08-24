Giggs, Little Simz, Amaria BB and Notting Hill Carnival have been announced as the final additions for Strawberries & Creem Festival.

The two-day event, which is held at Childerley Orchard near Cambridge from September 18-19, will now welcome some of UK hip-hop and R&B’s most exciting talent. For the first time ever, Notting Hill Carnival will move from its west London home to a new site.

In addition, it’s been confirmed that PARTYNEXTDOOR will no longer perform at the festival due to international coronavirus travel restrictions.

Strawberries & Creem Festival bills itself as hosting some of the biggest names and rising talent from the worlds of hip-hop, R&B, afrobeats, dancehall, house, garage, drum and bass, and more.

Co-founder of Strawberries and Creem, Preye Crooks said in a statement about Notting Hill Carnival [via Stereogum]: “As an event and institution that has been a mainstay in the lives, diaries and cultures of so many of our team and attendees, it has long been a dream of ours to work with Notting Hill Carnival.

“NHC and their team embody all that our Celebrate Heritage tagline represents, and when we heard the sad news of their postponement this year, we felt there would be no better way than to celebrate the influence NHC has had on all of us than by collaborating with them.

They continued: “We’re absolutely delighted this year to be bringing the Carnival flavour and spirit to Cambridge, and it will beautifully accompany many of the Caribbean artists already playing at the festival, such as Koffee. It’s a festival first and something we are incredibly excited about.”

Little Simz, Giggs and Amaria BB join other acts on the line-up including Bugzy Malone, Burna Boy, Shy FX, Koffee, Pa Salieu, Wilkinson, and Tiffany Calver.

