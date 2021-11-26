Listen to Giggs’ new double single ‘Differences’ and ‘Innocent’

Giggs has returned with a new double single – listen to ‘Differences’ and ‘Innocent’ below.

The pair of tracks mark the first solo material from the London rapper – real name Nathaniel Thompson – since his ‘Now Or Never’ mixtape, which was released back in November 2020.

Both songs arrive with accompanying official videos directed by One Take (‘Differences’) and BehindTheSeeNez (‘Innocent’). The clips were shot in New York, with the former track featuring Brooklyn rapper Rowdy Rebel.

It’s said that Giggs’ time in the US of late has inspired upcoming new music and collaborations. Details of a potential new album, mixtape or EP, however, are yet to be revealed.

Following the arrival of ‘Now Or Never’, Giggs teamed up with the likes of Meek Mill (on ‘Northside Southside’), Ray BLK (‘Games’), Ghetts (‘Crud’) and Steel Banglez (‘Banglez Ting’). Back in March, he shared a new ‘Daily Duppy’ freestyle.

Last week Giggs made a surprise appearance during Ghetts’ star-studded show at London’s Roundhouse along with Stormzy, Kano, Dizzee Rascal and more. The concert marked the final stop on Ghetts’ 2021 UK and Ireland tour.

In a review of ‘Now Or Never’, NME wrote: “[The mixtape] isn’t quite as strong as his previous work. There’s no denying Giggs’ enormous talent, but here he uses this platform to lift up a new generation while giving himself the time to reflect on a storied career. He’s earned that.”

Giggs’ most recent studio album, ‘Big Bad’, came out in 2019.