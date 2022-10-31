Giggs returns with pensive new single ‘Time’

Giggs has returned with his second new song of the year – watch the official video for his pensive new track ‘Time’ below.

Last month, the rapper shared new track ‘Da Maximum’, his first new music of 2022. The south London rapper’s first solo track of the year followed on from his 2021 double single ‘Differences’ (featuring Rowdy Rebel) and ‘Innocent’.

On ‘Time’, which comes complete with a simple video that sees him rapping into a microphone suspended from the ceiling, Giggs is in a contemplative mode.

Watch the video below.

Following the release of his 2020 mixtape ‘Now Or Never’, Giggs teamed up with artists such as Meek Mill (on ‘Northside Southside’), Ray BLK (‘Games’), Ghetts (‘Crud’) and Steel Banglez (‘Banglez Ting’). Back in March 2021, he shared a new ‘Daily Duppy’ freestyle.

Reviewing the new mixtape, NME wrote: “Though Giggs artfully cedes space throughout the mixtape, choosing to collaborate and spotlight artists rather than hide them in the margins, ‘Now Or Never’ isn’t quite as strong as his previous work.

“There’s no denying Giggs’ enormous talent, but here he uses this platform to lift up a new generation while giving himself the time to reflect on a storied career. He’s earned that.”

Giggs has also had recent guest features on songs by the likes of Tion Wayne, Lethal Bizzle, Chiief Diin and M Huncho.

In April of this year, he joined forces with Aitch on the joint track ‘Just Coz’. In a statement, the latter artist explained: “We had a good laugh, it was an honour to work with the big man. Giggs taught me a lot of stuff; he’s my guy for life.”