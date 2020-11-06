Listen to Giggs’ surprise new mixtape ‘Now Or Never’

Giggs has shared his surprise new mixtape ‘Now Or Never’ — you can listen to the project below.

The 16-track release is the London rapper’s first full-length offering since his February 2019 album ‘BIG BAD…’.

‘Now Or Never’ features a host of guest artists, including Dave, Jorja Smith, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Kyze, Aystar, Tiny Boost, DeMarco, Obongjayar and Emeli Sandé.

You can see the tracklist for the mixtape and listen to Giggs’ ‘Now Or Never’ below.

1. Now or Never (prod. by Two4Kay)

2. All Spinach (prod. by Payday)

3. Buff Baddies (prod. by Trooh Hippi)

4. Debonair (prod. by Cool & Dre)

5. 100 Reps feat. Kyze (prod. by Whoismike)

6. Changed Me feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie (prod. by AJRuinedMyRecord)

7. Branch Out (prod. by AjaJon)

8. No Back Bone feat. Aystar & Tiny Boost (prod. by IV Beatss)

9. Everybody Dead feat. DeMarco (prod. by Jazzy T Music)

10. Don’t Be Shy feat. Obongjayar (prod. by Barney Lister)

11. I’m Workin feat. Jorja Smith (prod. by Elevated)

12. Krash (prod. by Krash)

13. Man Are Outside (prod. by Payday)

14. Straight Murder (Giggs & David) feat. Dave (prod. by KeyzMusic)

15. Hoochies (prod. by Dirty Saj & K1)

16. It’s Hard feat. Emeli Sandé (prod by Elevated)

Back in July, Giggs and JME’s collaborative track ‘Man Don’t Care’ was parodied by comedian Munya Chawawa in a bid to remind people to wear face masks during the coronavirus pandemic.