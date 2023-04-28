Brooklyn’s Gigi Perez shares new EP ‘How To Catch A Falling Knife’

Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Gigi Perez has released a new EP, ‘How To Catch A Falling Knife’, following a string of singles.

The rising musician was born in New Jersey and raised in Florida and had her breakthrough moment with 2021’s ‘Celene’ – a vulnerable song dedicated to her late older sister.

‘How To Catch A Falling Knife’ was released today (April 28) and includes the previous singles ‘Figurines’, ‘Sally’ and more. “‘How To Catch A Falling Knife’ is not a guide but a question,” Perez said of the new EP in a press release. “How do you? Here you will find eight songs that resemble eight chapters of my life.

“Following the loss of my oldest sister and the ending of my first love, I grasp to understand yearning, anguish, ruminating, sleeplessness, malaise, yearning, rinse repeat. Where did I go wrong? And how can I never make that mistake again?”

The singer-songwriter has also shared the eerie new video for ‘Kill For You’, which finds Perez playing chess, watching movies, and slow dancing round a living room with decaying corpses. Watch it above now.

Previously, the musician served as support on d4vd’s ‘The Root Of It All’ tour earlier this year, and joined Noah Cyrus on the road for her ‘The Hardest Part’ tour last autumn. In the coming months, Perez will appear at Pharrell Williams’ Something In The Water festival in Virginia Beach this weekend, ahead of shows in New York, Los Angeles, and Zurich.

In August, the artist will return to the UK as she opens for Haim at their All Points East headlining gig in London on August 28. She joins the likes of Girl In Red, Confidence Man, Tove Lo, Snail Mail, Romy, Mae Stephens, Nell Mescal, and others on the bill. Any remaining tickets for the event can be found here.

During her last trip to London, Perez filmed an unplugged version of ‘Sally’ at the city’s iconic KOKO venue. You can watch that performance in full here.