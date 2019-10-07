Ginger Baker’s son Kofi shares touching tribute to late father

"I love my dad and will miss him always"

Ginger Baker’s son Kofi, along with the late drummer’s bandmates in Music Of Cream, has shared a touching tribute to his father.

The drummer died at the weekend (October 6) aged 80, and tributes have been pouring in, with memories shared by Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger and more.

Kofi Baker led the tributes from Ginger’s bandmates, saying: “The other day I had a beautiful visit with my dad… we talked about memories and music and he’s happy that I’m keeping his legacy alive,” Kofi, who is also a drummer, said.

The son went on to reference his up-and-down history with his father – “my dad has been dead to me for a long time,” he told Rolling Stone last year – saying: “Our relationship was mended and he was in a peaceful place. Thank you all for the kind messages and thoughts. I love my dad and will miss him always.”

Kofi’s bandmates in Music Of Cream, also descendants of the band’s original members, have also shared their tributes to the late Baker.

Malcom Bruce, son of bassist Jack Bruce, said: “Much love and peace to Ginger’s family and respect to him.

“He leaves an incredible and innovative legacy. He always explored across the boundaries of creativity, collaborating with musicians from other cultures before the term ‘world music’ was adopted by others, and had a truly musical ability and a natural sense of what was true and beautiful. Rest in peace. It has been an honour to know you!”

Will Johns, guitarist of Music Of Cream and nephew of Eric Clapton, added: “I have really fond memories of Ginger. When I was a kid, he would play games with me and was always a lot of fun when I would see him at Eric’s house. I can remember always asking Pattie, ‘Where’s Ginger, where’s Ginger?’ He was cool and I loved him.”

The NME obituary of Ginger Baker describes the late drummer as “a sight to behold behind the kit.

“With two bass drums, tuned slightly differently to one another, arms flailing, his red hair looking like an accident on Bonfire Night, eyes seemingly ready to bust out of his skull, the man was the physical embodiment of rage.”