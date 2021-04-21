Girl Band, Porridge Radio, Dry Cleaning and more announced for Manchester Psych Fest

More names have been added to Manchester Psych Fest’s lineup, including Girl Band, Porridge Radio, Dry Cleaning, KOKOROKO, Crack Cloud and The Mysterines.

Stereolab and Tinariwen were previously announced to play headline sets at the multi-venue event, which is held at the city’s O2 Ritz, Gorilla, Dancehouse, YES and Deaf Institute venues on September 4.

Also on the bill is bdrmm, Pins, Gwenno, Kikagaku Moyo, Billy Nomates, Stealing Sheep, Whyte Horses, Bo Ningen, Los Bitchos, Sinead O’Brien, Avalanche Party and many others.

Tickets are priced at £40 and are available to buy here.

Manchester Psych Fest is a one-day celebration of “the strange, the far-out and the open-minded” and offers punters the opportunity to catch emerging psych, post-punk and experimental rock, among some established names.

At present the event is set to go ahead, however, festival season for 2021 remains uncertain owing to the coronavirus crisis.

Yesterday (April 20) Boomtown Festival cancelled its 2021 edition for August, citing a lack of COVID-specific insurance policy from the UK government. The Winchester-based festival is the latest in a line of events cancelling their 2021 editions for this reason.

The axing of the 2021 events comes after festival bosses previously told NME that they could “sink” and face bankruptcy if the government failed to back up live events this summer.

Speaking to NME last month, Association of Independent Festivals CEO Paul Reed said: “COVID simply isn’t covered by policies, so that’s why we think that there needs to be a government backed insurance scheme, with them essentially acting as the insurer as a last resort in the way the way that other governments have done across Europe to allow festival planning to go ahead with confidence.”