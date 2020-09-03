Girl Band share new live album ‘Live At Vicar Street’

Girl Band have shared a new live album, ‘Live At Vicar Street’ – listen to it below.

The new album follows the release of the Dublin band’s second album, ‘The Talkies’, which arrived in September last year.

After playing back to back sold out shows at the iconic Vicar Street venue in their hometown of Dublin, the band decided to record their first live album at the shows.

“These shows were a really big deal for us,” the band’s guitarist Alan Duggan explained. “We hadn’t played any shows for a good while before releasing ‘The Talkies’, and the home show is always the one you look forward to most. It was nice to properly document that experience.”

You can listen to Girl Band’s new live album below:

In a four-star review, NME’s Will Richards said of ‘The Talkies’: “It’s rare you see an album that packs such fresh musical experimentation, sounds so singular and yet has the self-awareness and lightheartedness to name.”

He added: “Weirder, funnier and fiercer than ever, Girl Band return as heroes of the weirder corner of rock music, and they’ve outdone themselves this time.”